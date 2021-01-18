As an actor, Bryan Cranston has proved his mettle time and again. Evidently, he has a penchant for those roles where the character has to deal with intense emotional trauma in the wake of an incident. Showtime’s ‘Your Honor’ is no different in this aspect. After all, he plays a New Orleans judge who tries to protect his son at all costs in the wake of a hit and run that kills the son of a feared mobster. The story is also brought to life by Hunter Doohan, Hope Davis, Michael Stuhlbarg, Carmen Ejogo, and Jimi Stanton. So, if you want to know what’s in store for episode 8, then we’ve got your back.

Your Honor Episode 8 Release Date

‘Your Honor’ episode 8 will release on January 31, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Showtime. The remaining episodes will also air on a Sunday, so feel free to make a note of that. Well, there’s no denying that your weekend viewing is taken care of, at least for a few more weeks.

Where to Watch Your Honor Episode 8 Online?

You can catch ‘Your Honor’ on Showtime by simply tuning in on the aforementioned time and date. You also have the option to view it on Showtime’s official website and app. You will need a subscription for this, but there is the prospect of a 30-day free trial in case you’re unsure about signing up for the platform. Moreover, the show is available on Hulu, DirecTV, Fubo TV, and YouTube TV. Lastly, you can purchase the episodes off of Amazon Prime as well.

Your Honor Episode 8 Spoilers

From the preview clip, it is quite clear that Michael will be presiding over Carlo’s case starting from the next episode. Considering that Jimmy has the upper hand in the situation thus far, Michael must find a way to ensure that Carlo walks as a free man. However, it is also evident that the prosecutor will not really give the defendant a fighting chance. Plus, we already know that there is strong evidence tying Carlo to Kofi’s murder, including DNA. Despite a deadline from Jimmy, Michael will have to keep his wits about him to save his own skin in the entire ordeal.

On the other hand, we also sense that romantic problems will be in the air for Adam based on the preview. If Frannie, Adam, and Fia have a showdown, it will be catastrophic for both the Desiato men. Firstly, Frannie is the only person that Adam has confessed to. Secondly, Fia is Rocco’s sister, and it is highly unlikely she will want to go out with her brother’s killer once she finds out the truth. Adam must make his next move very carefully so as to not undo all the work his father has put in till now.

Your Honor Episode 7 Recap

Jimmy knows that the police are zeroing in on his son, and so he tries to get in touch with Carlo but to no avail. When Carlo shows up at the hotel, the police come and arrest him. Fia, who witnesses all this, is deeply disturbed by the murder charges levied against her brother and talks to Adam about it. Back at the police station, Nancy questions Carlo about Kofi’s murder and even states that it is a death penalty case and that executions are no laughing matter.

In the meantime, Michael and Frankie dispose of Trevor’s body, and we find out that it is the judge’s birthday. Jimmy and his daughter talk about Carlo’s arrest and the NOPD as an organization. Nancy also uncovers that the Baxters already knew that the cops were going to arrest Carlo. While Jimmy and Michael talk about Rocco’s death, they also have more serious conversations about topics like morality and losing a child.

Later, Michael finds out that he is presiding over Carlo’s arraignment. In court, Jimmy yells expletives at his newest partner in crime, and they even argue outside the courtroom. (A lot of this simply for show). Jimmy then goes to meet Big Mo and tells her that the Baxters don’t trade heroine, but she states that she has paid Jimmy money and that him getting arrested is not her problem. She also strongly implies that she has paid for the product and she should receive it.

Eventually, Michael finds out that it is Sara and not him who got assigned Carlo’s trial. Lee is also fired from her job for focusing heavily on Kofi’s case. After a few drinks with Sara, Lee picks up Michael, and he says that he loves her. Sara, however, is getting arrested by white cops who are fuelled by racial prejudice. (It also seems as though this is a part of Michael’s plan to get assigned Carlo’s trial). Everyone is at Michael’s home for a surprise party celebrating his birthday. However, in the end, Django throws up a piece of Trevor’s brain that he had been fed by Adam, who thought it was offal.

