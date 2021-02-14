The dilemma that arises when one is trying to do the right thing but also fears for the safety of their loved ones makes ‘Your Honor’ a gripping series that inspires self-reflection. The legal drama revolves around a reputed New Orleans judge, Michael Desiato, whose teenage son is involved in a hit-and-run case. Their lives are upended when he learns that the boy who died in the accident is the crime lord Jimmy Baxter’s son, Rocco. Fearing for their lives, Michael desperately attempts to cover up the matter, which has disastrous consequences.

Developed by Peter Moffat, the show is based on the Israeli series ‘Kvodo.’ The show premiered in December 2020 on Showtime. It received mixed responses from the critics and was off to a slow start but garnered wider viewership, eventually breaking records on the television network. Naturally, the fans must be eager to know what the future of the series looks like. Let’s find out!

Your Honor Season 2 Release Date

‘Your Honor’ season 1 landed on December 6, 2020, on Showtime, with the season coming to a close on February 14, 2021. The first season consists of ten episodes with a running time of 52-63 minutes each.

Since the show is billed as a limited series, the fans must be wondering if the ten episodes are all they get. Here is everything we know about season 2. The show has not yet been renewed for a second outing. However, the original Israeli series was renewed for a second season with additional ten episodes to the 12-episode season 1. Therefore, this show can build the plotline further.

Peter Moffat reiterated that ‘Your Honor’ was written as “a one-off” thing. However, he also admitted that he thinks about what episode 11 would look like, should the show continue. In an exclusive conversation with Assignment X, Moffat gave his views regarding the future of the show. He said, “Let’s hope people like it, and if they like it enough, then I guess there’s a conversation to be had.” Therefore, if the series is renewed in 2021, we can expect ‘Your Honor’ season 2 to release sometime in 2022.

Your Honor Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

Michael Desiato (Bryan Cranston) is at the center of the storyline. He is a respected judge and a single father who is willing to do whatever it takes to protect his son, Adam (Hunter Doohan). Adam is a teenager who accidentally killed another youngster in a road accident. The boy who died, Rocco, is the son of the much-feared head of an organized crime family, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Gina (Hope Davis) is Jimmy’s wife who sometimes comes across as more dangerous than the crime boss himself.

Other characters in the series are Frannie (Sofia Black-D’Elia), Charlie (Isiah Whitlock Jr.), Lee Delamere (Carmen Ejogo), Fia Baxter (Lilli Kay), Nancy Costello (Amy Landecker), and Little Mo (Keith Machekanyanga). If the show is renewed for its second installment, we may see most of the actors reprising their respective roles along with some fresh faces. Since Kofi Jones dies, we will not see Lamar Johnson, except for flashback sequences, if there is a season 2.

Your Honor Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

There is hardly any possibility that the Desiatos would get through the situation unscathed. After all, Michael has done everything to protect his son but has kicked up dust. Kofi loses his life for no fault of his, and Jimmy thinks that Michael is responsible for his son’s death. Adam’s secret is no longer safe since Frannie knows that he killed Rocco in the accident, and now, it seems like Charlie does too. Adam’s invitation to Jimmy Baxter’s home is like walking into a lion’s den. Nothing will ever be the same if the truth about Michael’s wife comes out in the open.

If we get a second season, we will know what the future holds for the father and son duo. They have gone too far down the road that they should never have walked in the first place. Adam’s future is uncertain as of now, and it is safe to say that Michael will also not have the same life as before. However, it is possible that Michael and Jimmy may just end up “collaborating” for future endeavors to keep their secrets hidden. Season 2 could just show us that Michael is not the idealistic person we all think he is at the beginning of the show.

Read More: Is Your Honor a True Story?