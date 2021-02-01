‘Zac and Mia’, the supposed television replication of ‘The Fault in Our Stars,’ revolves around two kids struck by cancer, no different from what the movie portrays. But the show introduces a Gen Z edge to the characters, as Zac, out of depression, seeks skin-deep gratification from the dark web, stuffing in morose and morbid facts surrounding cancer. On the other hand, Mia is a classic example of the high school queen bee to whom glamour is second nature. They are poles apart in every way unimaginable, except for the part where their respective illnesses intervene, and their individual lives traverse into a story where two cancer-inflicted solitary hearts collide. After its successful two-season run, fans are hoping for another season. Here’s what we know about ‘Zac and Mia’ season 3.

Zac and Mia Season 3 Release Date

‘Zac and Mia’ season 2 released in its entirety on February 1, 2021, on Netflix. Before its release on Netflix, it originally premiered on February 14, 2019, on go90. It consists of 12 episodes with a runtime of 12-25 minutes. The series garnered a strong fan circle that has been anticipating another season.

As far as season 3 goes, here’s what we know. As go90 permanently shut off, the broadcast rights for the first two seasons shifted to Netflix, or we can say, it was bought by the service. But the platform hasn’t given away any update regarding its renewal. But considering its success and non-exhaustive second season finale, it might get picked up soon. If and when that happens, we expect ‘Zac and Mia’ season 3 to release sometime in 2022.

Zac and Mia Season 3 Cast: Who Can Be in it?

The cast of ‘Zac and Mia’ is led by Anne Winters as Mia Phillips, a young girl who faces trouble accepting her cancer-filled reality. Kian Lawley stars as Zac Meier, a reclusive kid diagnosed with stage 4 lymphoma. Other prominent cast members include Keli Daniels as Jody, Tory Devon Smith as Vinny, and Markus Silbiger as Evan, including other actors. Recurring cast members comprise Kelsey Formost as Ashley and Paul Karmiryan as Ollie, among others. All the primary cast members are expected to reason for the upcoming season.

Zac and Mia Season 3 Plot: What Can it Be About?

In season two, Zac slowly decides to march back to his old life, while Mia is overpowered by the despair surrounding her condition and life. As a couple, they initially seemed ready to tackle problems outside the reassuring safety of the hospital. But their relationship hits a rough patch, and Zac gets involved in a serious surfing accident that changes everything. Mia then moves out of the hospital, leaving Zac behind in a fix as he gets back his test results.

Season 3 is expected to have a lot in store. Zac’s condition might worsen as per the poor life expectancy of his illness. Mia will be covering new grounds outside the hospital where things might be way different, especially without Zac to share her problems with. However, they are expected to reunite at some point considering Zac’s deteriorating state, which might elevate into a serious situation.

