‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ premiered with its second season on January 5, 2021, and we received the much-needed resolution to the titular protagonist’s complicated love triangle. Over the first season, we had seen Joey torn between two handsome guys – Simon and Max. But in the second season’s premiere, she makes a tough decision. After listening to a message recorded by her late dad, Mitch, she finally chooses the man of her dreams. However, how will her decision affect the second guy? And has she taken the right step? Well, the next episode might give us the required answers. Therefore, without any further ado, let us get on with the details of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 2 episode 2.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 2 episode 2 is slated to premiere on January 12, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. The episode is titled ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Distraction’ and returns one week after the show’s first episode was aired. The series follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to be aired every Tuesday.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Distraction’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by NBC: “Zoey’s attempts to spend private time with Max are continually thwarted by both Mo and work problems; the Clarke family gets a new guest when Emily’s sister, Jenna, comes to “help” with the baby.”

Where to Watch Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 2 Online?

You can watch the 2nd episode of the 2nd season of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ by tuning into NBC on the timeslot given above. Other than that, you can also catch the episode live on NBC’s mobile app or official website with a valid cable provider’s login. Moreover, the episode can also be streamed online if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Direct TV, or YouTube TV. Otherwise, all of the released episodes are available on Hulu. Another option is to stream the series on Peacock TV. Finally, you can buy or rent its episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 1 Recap:

The 1st episode of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 2 is titled ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Return.’ In short, what happens in the premiere is: Zoey makes a decision between the two men vying for her heart – Max and Simon. She watches a recorded video message from her late father, encouraging his family to continue on with their lives after his death. Inspired by her dad’s words, Zoey decides to make a bold move. She has a talk with Max. Over the last few weeks, Zoey had given her choices a lot of thought. And she finally sheds her inhibitions and welcomes her decision by kissing Max.

