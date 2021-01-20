‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 2 with its third episode on January 19, 2021. The story follows Zoey who is trapped in a repetitive nightmare. On the other hand, David and Jenna struggle with their sleep deprivation. Now, the show is all geared up to release its next episode. Therefore, without any further ado, let us get on with the details of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 2 episode 4.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date: When Does it Premiere?

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 2 episode 4 is slated to premiere on January 26, 2021, at 8/7c on NBC. The episode is titled ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Employee’ and returns one week after the show’s 3rd episode was aired. The series follows a weekly format with a new episode slated to be aired every Tuesday.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

The upcoming episode is called ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Employee’ and here is its official synopsis as outlined by NBC: “Zoey tries to “choose happiness” but finds it is easier said than done; David re-evaluates his priorities; Mo and Max face their first real challenge as business partners.”

Where to Watch Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch the 4th episode of the 2nd season of ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ by tuning into NBC on the timeslot given above. Other than that, you can also catch the episode live on NBC’s mobile app or official website with a valid cable provider’s login. Moreover, the episode can also be streamed online if you have a subscription for Fubo TV, Direct TV, or YouTube TV. Otherwise, all of the released episodes are available on Hulu. Another option is to stream the series on Peacock TV. Finally, you can buy or rent its episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Episode 3 Recap:

Titled ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Dreams,’ episode 3 sees Zoey in the middle of a music-filled nightmare. She dreams that she is trapped in her parents’ home while singing “Nowhere to Run” by Martha Reeves and The Vandellas. She attempts to leave but cannot even make it to the front door. When she jerks awake from the nightmare, Max enquires about the dreams. This is when Zoey reveals that she has been having the same one for weeks. They discuss the dream and Max thinks that she might just be feeling trapped. She coerces her into talking to Maggie about Zoey moving back to her own apartment.

Meanwhile, baby Miles falls asleep while David and Emily move the pillows to the nursery since they are too tired to make it to their bed. At that moment, Jenna, Emily’s sister, enters the room, talking loudly about how dull Miles’ room is. Sleep-deprived David says, “If you wake my sleeping baby, I will literally kill you.” Jenna tells that she wants to do a photoshoot of the family and create a gallery wall for Miles. She leaves, and both Emily and David fall asleep on the floor.

