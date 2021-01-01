Created by Austin Winsberg, ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ is a musical comedy-drama series that originally released in January 2020. Zoey Clarke is a computer coder who suddenly gains the ability to read people’s minds. Their thoughts and desires present themselves to Zoey as songs, which she refers to as “heart songs.” The show received a positive response from the viewers and the critics, who have been all praises for Jane Levy’s performance and the song and dance sequences. It has even won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming. So, is there a second season? Here is all that you need to know!

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Release Date

‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 1 premiered on January 7, 2020, on NBC, with the season wrapping up on May 3, 2020. Season 1 consists of 12 episodes of 43-44 minutes each.

Here is the scoop on season 2 of the series. The fans of the show may have much to rejoice about since the show was renewed in June 2020 for a second outing. The wait is not very long since ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ season 2 is slated for release on January 5, 2021, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

It's time to get up and groove. pic.twitter.com/4RoOtrBq9s — Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist (@ZoeysPlaylist) December 11, 2020

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Cast: Who is in it?

The cast is helmed by the delightful Jane Levy, who portrays Zoey Clarke. Peter Gallagher and Mary Steenburgen play Zoey’s parents, Mitch and Maggie. Mo (Alex Newell) is her best friend and neighbor, whereas Simon (John Clarence Stewart) and Max (Skylar Austin) are Zoey’s love interests. Other cast members in the show are Lauren Graham (Joan), Andrew Leeds (David), Alice Lee (Emily), Michael Thomas Grant (Leif), and Kapil Talwalkar (Tobin).

Although Peter Gallagher’s Mitch dies in season 1, there is a possibility of seeing his character on the show as the family reminisces their time with Mitch. We will also be introduced to Harvey Guillén, who will portray Zoey’s new co-worker, George. Felix Mallard will be seen playing Zoey’s childhood friend, Aiden. Jee Young Han has also joined the cast to portray Emily’s older sister, Jenny.

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 2 Plot: What is it be about?

Season 1 closes on a very emotional note as Zoey loses her father, Mitch, to a rare neurological condition but they share one last dance. Zoey bonds with her co-worker Simon, for whom she eventually develops feelings. Her abilities to read minds also revealed that her best friend, Max, is in love with her. Even though she did not feel the same way about him, she eventually starts seeing him in a romantic light. Emily and David are expecting their first child together.

Season 2 will pick up six weeks after the end of season 1, where Zoey will return to work for the first time since the tragedy in the family. We also see that Mo, Simon, and Max become good friends. Austin Winsberg has revealed that he wanted to keep things “open-ended” with Zoey, Max, and Simon, in season 1, so we can expect some interesting developments in Zoey’s love life. The upcoming season may explore the origins of Zoey’s psychic abilities and whether she will ever have any control over them. The first season had left things ambiguous on this front. Winsberg has been clear about not including COVID-19 in the storyline since he feels that the world is anyway going through something rough and that the show must provide an escape.

